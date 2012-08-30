FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China Q2 financial investment flows
#Financials
August 30, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-China Q2 financial investment flows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's financial institutions,
including banks, attracted a total of $1.79 billion in foreign
equity investment in the second quarter of 2012, according to
data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(SAFE) on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $375
million in net outbound equity investments over the same period,
SAFE said on its website www.safe.gov.cn.
    SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the
financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012.
    Story on China 2012 outbound investment: 
       
                        (in billion dollars)     
                       Net FDI flows*     Outstanding figures~  
                       (Q2)      (Q1)              (End-2011)  
 Inbound investment    1.79      0.62                68.43      
        
    
 outbound investment   0.38      1.55                52.66    
    
    * The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which
gives individual investors 10 percent or more of voting rights
in a financial firm.
    ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and 
undistributed profits.

 (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
