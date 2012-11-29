FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China Q3 financial investment flows; inflows $1.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 2:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-China Q3 financial investment flows; inflows $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's financial institutions, including banks,
attracted a total of $1.53 billion in foreign equity investment in the third
quarter of 2012, according to data released by the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $901 
million in net outbound equity investments over the same period, 
SAFE said on its website www.safe.gov.cn. 
    SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the 
financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012. 
    Story on China 2011 outbound investment: 
        
                        (in billion dollars)      
                             -----Net FDI flows*-----   Outstanding figures~   
                             (Q3)      (Q2)      (Q1)              (End-2011)   
 Inbound investment          1.53      1.79      0.62                68.43      
         
     
 outbound investment         0.90      0.38      1.55                52.66     
     
    * The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which 
gives individual investors 10 percent or more of voting rights 
in a financial firm. 
    ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and  
undistributed profits.

 (Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.