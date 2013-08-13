FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China Q2 2013 financial investment flows
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 4:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-China Q2 2013 financial investment flows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a
total of $442 million in foreign equity investment in the second quarter of 2013, according to
data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Tuesday.
    Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $135 million in net outbound equity
investment over the same period, SAFE said on its website. (www.safe.gov.cn)
    SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly
basis from 2012.
    Following is a table of net FDI flows in China's financial sector (in $bln):
                   --2013 net FDI flows-- --2012 Net FDI flows*---  -- Outstanding figures~
                        (Q2)   (Q1)        (Q4)    (Q3)    (Q2)     (End-2012)   (End-2011)
 Inbound investment     0.4    1.67        1.14    1.53    1.79         81.15      68.43
 Outbound investment    0.1    2.41        4.32    0.90    0.38         77.79      70.44^

    * The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10
percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm.
    ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits. 
    ^ SAFE revised up the 2011 outstanding outbound investment figure.

 (Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.