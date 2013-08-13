TABLE-China Q2 2013 financial investment flows

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a total of $442 million in foreign equity investment in the second quarter of 2013, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $135 million in net outbound equity investment over the same period, SAFE said on its website. (www.safe.gov.cn) SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012. Following is a table of net FDI flows in China's financial sector (in $bln): --2013 net FDI flows-- --2012 Net FDI flows*--- -- Outstanding figures~ (Q2) (Q1) (Q4) (Q3) (Q2) (End-2012) (End-2011) Inbound investment 0.4 1.67 1.14 1.53 1.79 81.15 68.43 Outbound investment 0.1 2.41 4.32 0.90 0.38 77.79 70.44^ * The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10 percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm. ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits. ^ SAFE revised up the 2011 outstanding outbound investment figure. (Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Supriya Kurane)