#Financials
November 11, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-China Q3 2013 financial investment flows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's financial institutions, including banks, attracted a
total of $285 million in foreign equity investment in the third quarter of 2013, according to
data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Monday.
    Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $6.46 billion in net outbound equity
investment over the same period, SAFE said on its website. (www.safe.gov.cn)
    SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the financial sector on a quarterly
basis from 2012.
    Following is a table of net FDI flows in China's financial sector (in $bln):
                   --2013 net FDI flows-- --2012 Net FDI flows*---  -- Outstanding figures~
                      (Q3)  (Q2)   (Q1)        (Q4)    (Q3)    (Q2)     (End-2012)   (End-2011)
 Inbound investment   0.29   0.4   1.67        1.14    1.53    1.79         81.15      68.43
 Outbound investment  6.46   0.1   2.41        4.32    0.90    0.38         77.79      70.44^

    * The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which gives individual investors 10
percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm.
    ~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and undistributed profits. 
    ^ SAFE revised up the 2011 outstanding outbound investment figure.

 (Compiled by Xiaoyi Shao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
