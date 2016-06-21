FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premier Li says China will lower financing costs for small companies - state TV
June 21, 2016

Premier Li says China will lower financing costs for small companies - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, state TV reported Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.

China will achieve reasonable credit growth, Li also said during visits to the People's Bank of China and China Construction Bank. It ill lower fundraising costs for small firms and lower leverage ratios of non-financial firms, Li added.

The central bank's annual report released on Tuesday said it would keep monetary policy prudent, pledged strict control of additional industrial capacity and said it expected mild acceleration of inflation. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

