17 minutes ago
China securities regulator says will steadily expand opening of capital markets
July 26, 2017 / 1:46 AM

China securities regulator says will steadily expand opening of capital markets

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said Wednesday it will regulate and expand access to capital markets for all types of investors, while also encouraging more long-term institutional participation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commissions said in a post on its website that it will maintain "normalisation" of initial public offerings, improve the delisting mechanism and steadily expand the opening of China's capital markets.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Elias Glenn; Editing by Eric Meijer

