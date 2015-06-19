FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China eyes USD7bn bond issue for Silk Road plan
#Financials
June 19, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of China eyes USD7bn bond issue for Silk Road plan

Frances Yoon

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Bank of China is planning to raise as much as USD6-7bn from a multi-currency bond offering to support a USD40bn Silk Road Fund that will improve Asia’s links to Europe. The Chinese bank is to issue senior unsecured bonds in US dollars, Singapore dollars and renminbi, according to sources close to the deal. The financing may be announced as early as next week. Barclays, Citigroup, DBS, HSBC and Bank of China’s own underwriting team are the lead banks working on the deal, the sources said. President Xi Jinping announced a USD40bn commitment to set up a Silk Road infrastructure fund last November, and the fund began operations earlier this year. The fund’s initial USD10bn capital came from China’s foreign exchange reserves and state-owned policy institutions. Under the so-called “One Belt, One Road” initiative, China aims to create a modern Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road to boost trade and extend its global influence. Projects under the plan include a network of railways, highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet networks, maritime and other infrastructure links across Central, West and South Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman, increasing China’s connections to Europe and Africa. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing By Steve Garton)

