China Jan-May insurance premiums up 4.6 pct yr/yr-paper

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China’s total insurance premiums rose 4.6 percent in the first five months of the year to 707.8 billion yuan ($111.2 billion) from a year ago, the Financial News reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s industry regulator.

The figure marks an acceleration from 3.7 percent growth in the first four months.

Total assets in the industry topped 6.4 trillion yuan by the end of May, up 20 percent from a year earlier, the newspaper said, quoting data from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The report also said the sector’s investments rose 15.6 percent by the end of May from a year earlier to 3.95 trillion yuan, with outstanding bank deposits up 28.3 percent to 1.99 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Richard Pullin)