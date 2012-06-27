FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan-May insurance premiums up 4.6 pct yr/yr-paper
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

China Jan-May insurance premiums up 4.6 pct yr/yr-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China’s total insurance premiums rose 4.6 percent in the first five months of the year to 707.8 billion yuan ($111.2 billion) from a year ago, the Financial News reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s industry regulator.

The figure marks an acceleration from 3.7 percent growth in the first four months.

Total assets in the industry topped 6.4 trillion yuan by the end of May, up 20 percent from a year earlier, the newspaper said, quoting data from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The report also said the sector’s investments rose 15.6 percent by the end of May from a year earlier to 3.95 trillion yuan, with outstanding bank deposits up 28.3 percent to 1.99 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.