FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan insurance premiums up 10.2 pct yr/yr-paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 6 years

China Jan insurance premiums up 10.2 pct yr/yr-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China’s total insurance premiums in January rose 10.2 percent from a year earlier to 189.2 billion yuan ($30 billion), the Financial News reported on Tuesday, citing the country’s industry regulator.

The growth was broadly in line with 2011, when total premiums rose an annual 10.4 percent to 1.43 trillion yuan.

Life insurance premiums in January climbed 12.7 percent from a year earlier to 139.7 billion yuan, while property insurance premiums edged up 3.7 percent to 49.5 billion yuan, the newspaper said, quoting data from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Total assets of China’s insurance firms topped 6 trillion yuan by the end of January, the newspaper said.

Insurers’ total investments reached 3.8 trillion yuan, and their outstanding bank deposits hit 1.7 trillion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.3019 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.