China Jan-Aug insurance premiums up 6.5 pct y/y-paper
September 24, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

China Jan-Aug insurance premiums up 6.5 pct y/y-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China’s total insurance premiums rose 6.5 percent in the first eight months of the year to 1.07 trillion yuan ($169.70 billion)from a year ago, the official Financial News reported on Monday, citing the industry regulator.

It marks an acceleration from an increase of 5.9 percent in the first seven months.

Assets in the industry totalled 6.64 trillion yuan at the end of August, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the report.

It also said that the sector’s outstanding investments by the end of last month surged 13.1 percent on year to 4.05 trillion yuan, with bank deposits up 28 percent to 2.07 trillion yuan during the same period.

$1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
