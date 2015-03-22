FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China discussing ways to cooperate with ADB - finance minister
March 22, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

China discussing ways to cooperate with ADB - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China is discussing ways in which it can cooperate with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday, but there was no need to say which would be the best measure.

Lou’s comments came after a number of countries said they would participate in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to be set up by the end of the year, even as others raised concerns that it could compete with the Manila-based ADB.

“The relationship between AIIB and ADB is complementary. We just held a bilaterial meeting (with the ADB head) ... we are discussing how to cooperate next. We discussed what safeguard standards we should adopt. I don’t agree (with suggestions) which one is the best,” Lou said during a conference in Beijing. (Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Paul Tait)

