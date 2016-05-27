FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's stock exchanges set limits on length of trading suspensions
May 27, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

China's stock exchanges set limits on length of trading suspensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - China's two stock exchanges on Friday announced rules on share trading suspensions, saying listed firms should take effective measures to prevent excessively long suspensions, according to notices posted on their websites Friday afternoon.

The Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges said share suspensions of listed companies involved in major asset restructuring cannot exceed three months, and companies conducting private placements cannot be suspended for more than one month.

Chinese listed companies typically apply with stock exchanges to temporarily suspend trading in the event of a major event or announcement, though large numbers of companies suspended trading last July during China's stock market crash, raising questions as to their motivations.

The new rules are meant to "curb stock suspensions at will and to regulate suspensions", the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in its announcement Friday. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
