FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank chief backs privatisation in Wenzhou
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2012 / 8:35 AM / in 6 years

China c.bank chief backs privatisation in Wenzhou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will encourage private investors in Wenzhou to invest in its financial sector, Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said when he toured the eastern Chinese city that is a test-bed for the freeing up of the country’s capital account.

China wants to roll out a pilot financial reform programme in Wenzhou and allow local investors to buy into its banks, in the hope that the Wenzhou experiment will form a cornerstone in nationwide financial sector reforms.

Zhou said a key part of the pilot reform includes deregulation, greater access by private investors in the banking sector, as well as financial innovation in the real economy.

Zhou encouraged local governments to be “bold” in carrying out necessary reforms.

The eastern province of Zhejiang and Wenzhou are trying to work out details of the reforms.

Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.