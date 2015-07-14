FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China gives other c.banks, funds more access to interbank market
July 14, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

China gives other c.banks, funds more access to interbank market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Approved foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions can now buy or sell bonds or invest in interest rate swaps in China’s interbank market, the Chinese central bank said on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website that foreign central banks and financial institutions must first register themselves with the Chinese authorities before they can proceed to invest in the interbank market.

The central bank said these foreign investors are free to decide the sizes of their investment.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

