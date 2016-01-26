FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Huarong, bad debt manager, launches consumer finance firm
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 26, 2016 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

China Huarong, bad debt manager, launches consumer finance firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co, the country’s biggest distressed debt manager by assets, on Tuesday launched a consumer finance company, the latest step in the company’s bid to become a fully-fledged financial conglomerate.

Huarong Consumer Finance Co, based in the eastern city of Hefei, will allow Huarong to “expand from corporate business to retail business, and from traditional finance to internet finance,” Huarong said in a press release.

The new firm is the first consumer finance company set up by a state-owned asset manager, Huarong said.

Huarong Consumer Finance will hold initial registered capital of 600 million yuan ($91.20 million), with 55 percent contributed by China Huarong and the remainder from three other domestic companies. ($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.