8 months ago
China gas pipeline catches fire, no casualties reported
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 28, 2016 / 4:11 AM / 8 months ago

China gas pipeline catches fire, no casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin ruptured and caught fire on Wednesday, but the flames were brought under control and no casualties were reported, Tianjin police said.

The fire took hold in a pipeline outside an office building in an industrial part of the city, police said in a short statement on their microblog.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene, closed off the pipeline and brought the fire under control, with no injuries or deaths, it added.

Accidents are relatively common at industrial facilities in China, and anger over lax standards is growing after three decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining disasters to factory fires.

China has vowed to improve work safety. President Xi Jinping has said authorities would learn the lessons paid for with blood after chemical blasts in Tianjin in August of last year killed more than 170 people. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

