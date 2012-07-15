FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China First Tractor to launch $180 mln Shanghai offer this week
July 15, 2012 / 11:27 PM / 5 years ago

China First Tractor to launch $180 mln Shanghai offer this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - China’s First Tractor Co Ltd said on Monday it would launch a Shanghai A-share offer this week to raise 1.15 billion yuan ($180 million) for new projects and technical upgrading.

The Hong Kong-listed company will conduct book-building for one week starting Tuesday and fix an issue price on July 25, it said in a prospectus published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s website, www.sse.com.cn, on Monday. ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeeney; Editing by John Mair)

