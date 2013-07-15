FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China June fiscal revenues +12.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

China June fiscal revenues +12.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue rose 12.1 percent in June from a year earlier, while expenditure grew 3 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Revenues in June hit 1.24 trillion yuan ($202.04 billion) and expenses were 1.31 trillion yuan, according to a statement on the ministry’s website, www.mof.gov.cn.

In the January-June period, revenues grew 7.5 percent from the same period last year while expenditure rose 10.8 percent, it added. ($1 = 6.1375 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.