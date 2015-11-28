FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court appoints provisional liquidators for China Fishery
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

Court appoints provisional liquidators for China Fishery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court has appointed provisional liquidators for China Fishery Group Ltd , the company said in a statement, adding trading in its shares would be suspended until further notice.

Earlier this week, HSBC Holdings, a lender to China Fishery, filed an application with the Hong Kong High Court and petitioned for it to be wound up.

China Fishery and its parent, Pacific Andes Resources Development, said in August they were being investigated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial Affairs Department for an alleged offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

In a separate statement, Pacific Andes said it had requested for its shares to be voluntarily suspended. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
