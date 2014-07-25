FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's suspends sale of chicken nuggets and other items in Hong Kong
#Market News
July 25, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

McDonald's suspends sale of chicken nuggets and other items in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said it has suspended sales of its chicken nuggets and other items in Hong Kong after it acknowledged it had imported products from Shanghai Husi Food, the company at the centre of a food safety scare in China.

McDonald’s said in a statement late on Thursday it had imported certain products from Shanghai Husi between July last year to June this year, although no food items from the Shanghai supplier remained in stock.

Hong Kong said on Thursday it had suspended, with immediate effect, all imports from the U.S.-owned Chinese supplier at the centre of the scare. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)

