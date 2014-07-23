FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai police detain 5 in McDonald's, Yum-linked China food safety probe
July 23, 2014

Shanghai police detain 5 in McDonald's, Yum-linked China food safety probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai police said they have detained five people in an investigation into a Chinese-based supplier of foreign brands including KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc , McDonald’s Corp and coffee chain Starbucks Corp over allegations the firm supplied its clients with stale meat.

McDonald’s and Yum, along with a number of other global brands, have pulled products off their shelves after it emerged that Shanghai Husi Food, a unit of U.S.-based OSI Group LLC, had supplied expired meat to clients in China as well as Japan. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

