Shanghai police detain 5 in McDonald's, Yum-linked China food safety probe

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai police said they have detained five people in an investigation into a Chinese-based supplier of foreign brands including KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc , McDonald’s Corp and coffee chain Starbucks Corp over allegations the firm supplied its clients with stale meat.

McDonald’s and Yum, along with a number of other global brands, have pulled products off their shelves after it emerged that Shanghai Husi Food, a unit of U.S.-based OSI Group LLC, had supplied expired meat to clients in China as well as Japan. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)