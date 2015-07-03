FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dali Foods Group plans $1.5 bln HK IPO in September-IFR
July 3, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

China's Dali Foods Group plans $1.5 bln HK IPO in September-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Dali Foods Group, a Chinese maker of cookies, snacks and beverages, plans to raise up to $1.5 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering in September, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The company has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley as joint sponsors for the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Dali Foods is controlled by the family of its Chairman Xu Shihui, with private equity firm CDH Investments holding a 3 percent stake, according to the company’s IPO prospectus.

Dali Foods didn’t immediately respond to phone calls requesting comments on the IPO. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Wiki Su; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

