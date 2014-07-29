FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's Japan withdraws FY profit guidance after China food scare
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

McDonald's Japan withdraws FY profit guidance after China food scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Holdings Co (Japan) on Tuesday withdrew its earnings guidance for the year to Dec. 31, citing an expected fall in sales and rising costs after a major meat supplier in China was shut down by regulators for food safety breaches.

The Japanese unit of the world’s biggest hamburger chain immediately switched to alternative chicken supplies both in China and Thailand but days later narrowed its sourcing to two existing suppliers in Thailand due to Japanese consumers’ widespread distrust of food originating in China. It said on Friday it expected some stores to sell out of some menu items due to the switch.

“We are not able today to assess the extent of the impact on our business,” McDonald’s Holdings, held 49.9 percent by McDonald’s Corp, said in a statement. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.