McDonald's says near-term results to be hurt by China food scandal
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's says near-term results to be hurt by China food scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s sales in markets, including China and Japan, are experiencing a “significant negative impact” since a food safety scandal in China a fortnight ago forced it to halt the sale of items such as Big Macs and Spicy McWings.

The affected markets account for about 10 percent of its total revenue, the world’s largest burger chain said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company said that while the scandal would hurt results in the near term, it could not currently estimate the impact on earnings for the full year.

About 15 percent of McDonald’s operating profit comes from the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, which includes China and Japan.

McDonald’s shares were down 0.7 percent at $93.69 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
