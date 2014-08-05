FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Meat supplier OSI says two Shanghai agencies probing food scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Two government bodies in Shanghai have launched a joint investigation into the food safety scandal in China centered around U.S.-based meat supplier OSI Group, the company said on Tuesday.

OSI Group, based inAurora, Illinois, said in a statement it was cooperating with the probe by the Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce and the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration.

An undercover local Chinese television report on July 20 showed workers at Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, a unit of OSI Group, using expired meat and doctoring food production dates. Regulators immediately closed the factory, which supplied food to McDonald’s Corp and other companies. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

