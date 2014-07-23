Yum China severs ties with OSI, owner plant in meat scandal

July 23 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc’s China division has stopped buying from OSI China, after Shanghai police detained five people connected to the food supplier’s factory at the center of a new food safety scandal, Yum said on Wednesday.

“Yum China has decided to immediately terminate all procurement from OSI China,” including Shanghai Husi Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, Yum said in a statement.

The five detained include the head of Shanghai Husi and the firm’s quality manager, police said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)