FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford says July China auto sales up 71 pct yr-on-yr
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

Ford says July China auto sales up 71 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its local partners in China sold a total of 72,834 vehicles on a wholesale basis in July, an increase of 71 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

That compared to a 44 percent increase in June.

In the first seven months of the year, sales by the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker totaled 480,555 vehicles on a wholesale basis, up 50 percent from the same period last year.

Strong demand for the Ford Focus again led sales in July. With 32,920 wholesale units sold, Ford Focus sales grew 77 percent in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.