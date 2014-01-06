FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says Dec China auto sales up 35 pct on year
January 6, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Ford says Dec China auto sales up 35 pct on year

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co and its local partners in China sold a total of 94,838 vehicles on a wholesale basis in December, an increase of 35 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

That compared to a 47 percent increase in November and a 55 percent jump in October.

In 2013, sales by the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker totalled 935,813 vehicles on a wholesale basis, up 49 percent from 2012, helped by Ford Focus, the best selling model in China last year.

Ford partners with Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp in making vehicles in the world’s biggest automotive market.

