Shanghai stock exchange says raises shareholding limit for foreign investors
March 20, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai stock exchange says raises shareholding limit for foreign investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - China’s main Shanghai Stock Exchange said it has relaxed restrictions for investment by overseas institutional investors, allowing them to invest in more products and raising the limit for their shareholding in listed firms.

With immediate effect, the exchange raised the shareholding limit by Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) and the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) in a single company to 30 percent from 20 percent, according to new rules by the exchange published on its website late on Wednesday.

Foreign investors will also be permitted to trade asset-backed securities, when-issued debt and bonds issued by Chinese policy banks for the first time. They can now also participate in the preferred share programme which is expected to be launched soon, the exchange said. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
