China asks banks to report overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China will start collecting information on overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards from Sept. 1, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a notice on Friday.
Chinese banks are required to report daily their bank card holders' overseas transactions that exceed 1,000 yuan ($146.7) each to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the notice said.
$1 = 6.8151 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong