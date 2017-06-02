FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
China asks banks to report overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards
June 2, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 3 months ago

China asks banks to report overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China will start collecting information on overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards from Sept. 1, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a notice on Friday.

Chinese banks are required to report daily their bank card holders' overseas transactions that exceed 1,000 yuan ($146.7) each to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the notice said.

$1 = 6.8151 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

