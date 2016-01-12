FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China allows six more foreign institutions into interbank FX market
January 12, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

China allows six more foreign institutions into interbank FX market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China has allowed a second batch of foreign institutions to enter China’s interbank foreign exchange market, the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Six central banks and international financial institutions, including Reserve Bank of India, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank of International Settlements, are now allowed to trade spot products, forwards, swaps, currency swaps and options in China’s domestic foreign exchange market, it said.

Last November, the first seven foreign institutions had been registered to enter the interbank foreign exchange market.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

