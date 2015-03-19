China tells banks to check for forex transactions above $10,000-sources

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator will increase monitoring of foreign currency transactions equal to $10,000 or more, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has found that some banks have failed to correctly report foreign currency deposits or withdrawals equivalent to $10,000 or more since November, the sources said.

SAFE has now ordered Chinese banks to more strictly check and report deposits and withdrawals of foreign currency, the sources said.

The document does not specify whether the $10,000 limit applies to a single transaction or combined transactions within a day.