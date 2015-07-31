FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China forex regulator eases restrictions on foreign investors on futures trade, forex settlement
July 31, 2015

China forex regulator eases restrictions on foreign investors on futures trade, forex settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Friday it will ease restrictions on foreign investors trading futures and make it easier to directly settle transactions in yuan and foreign currency.

SAFE, in a statement on its website, said that foreign investors will be allowed to tranfer either foreign currency or yuan into China for use in futures trading.

It also said that these funds will not be included when measuring short-term foreign debt at banks. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

