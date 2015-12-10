FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Modest falls in China's FX reserves can be tolerated - regulator
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

Modest falls in China's FX reserves can be tolerated - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Modest declines in China’s foreign exchange reserves can be tolerated, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Wang Yungui, head of the policy and regulation department, made the comment at a news conference hold by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, fell by $87.2 billion in November to $3.44 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday, the lowest level since February 2013 and the third-largest monthly drop on record. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

