FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China banks buy forex in Jan, after 2 months of net sales
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 6 years ago

China banks buy forex in Jan, after 2 months of net sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese banks bought a net
$3.4 billion in foreign exchange from their customers in
over-the-counter transactions in January, ending a
two-month-period of overall currency sales, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday.	
    The over-the-counter transactions data follows numbers
earlier this month showing that 140.9 billion yuan ($22.4
billion) was bought by commercial banks and the central bank in
January. 	
    Banks' over-the-counter foreign exchange transactions have
contributed to China's huge reserve expansion in recent years as
exporters and investors sold dollars to banks which, in turn,
sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market.	
    The following is the monthly data of Chinese commercial
banks' net foreign exchange purchases (in $bln): 
  
  Jan   Dec  Nov  Oct   Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun  May  Apr  Mar  Feb
  3.4 -15.3 -0.8  3.2  26.0 37.8 43.2 43.0 51.9 44.7 40.9 24.9	
	
 (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.