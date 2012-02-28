China banks buy forex in Jan, after 2 months of net sales

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese banks bought a net $3.4 billion in foreign exchange from their customers in over-the-counter transactions in January, ending a two-month-period of overall currency sales, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday. The over-the-counter transactions data follows numbers earlier this month showing that 140.9 billion yuan ($22.4 billion) was bought by commercial banks and the central bank in January. Banks' over-the-counter foreign exchange transactions have contributed to China's huge reserve expansion in recent years as exporters and investors sold dollars to banks which, in turn, sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market. The following is the monthly data of Chinese commercial banks' net foreign exchange purchases (in $bln): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb 3.4 -15.3 -0.8 3.2 26.0 37.8 43.2 43.0 51.9 44.7 40.9 24.9 (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)