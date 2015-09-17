FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Depreciation pressure on yuan has been released - China FX regulator
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

Depreciation pressure on yuan has been released - China FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Depreciation pressure on the Chinese yuan was “basically released” following August’s devaluation, an official at the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Wang Yungui, head of policy and regulation department at the State Administration of Foreign Exhange (SAFE), also reiterated that there was no basis for further depcreiation of the yuan or large-scale capital outflows from China.

The regulator has not witnessed any abnormal changes in capital flows or seen large-scale outflows, Wang told a briefing in Beijing.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.