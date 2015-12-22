FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China to test longer onshore yuan trading hours Dec 23-30 -sources
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China to test longer onshore yuan trading hours Dec 23-30 -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add source quotes, background)

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Trading hours for China’s onshore yuan will be extended on a trial basis from Wednesday through Dec. 30, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

During the test, trading hours for the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) will last until 11:30 p.m. Shanghai time (1530 GMT) rather than end at 4:30 p.m. as currently, they said.

All three people declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Officials at CFETS could not be reached for comment.

Reuters reported in October that the CFETS would soon extend trading hours to overlap with those in Europe, one of China’s reforms to internationalise the Chinese currency.

Dealers have said the change will also give international and Chinese markets more chance to react together to events.

“The test will enable the CFETS to be poised to extend trading hours early next year,” said one of the people, adding that the exact starting date has yet to be decided. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.