China corruption watchdog probes Fosun anti-graft executive - Caixin
January 7, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

China corruption watchdog probes Fosun anti-graft executive - Caixin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A senior executive at Fosun Group, one of China’s biggest private investment conglomerates, is being investigated for “serious discipline violation”, a euphemism for corruption, domestic financial media Caixin reported on Thursday.

The executive, Ji Gang, was a renowned prosecutor for the Shanghai People’s Procuratorate before Fosun employed him as its deputy Communist Party secretary overseeing the company’s discipline work.

The Shanghai Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, the city’s anti-corruption watchdog, announced the investigation into Ji in a brief online statement on Thursday.

The commission did not say whether the investigation was related to Ji’s employment at Fosun.

A Fosun spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

The investigation into Ji comes after the brief disappearance of Fosun International Chairman Guo Guangchang last month. The company at the time said Guo was “assisting in certain investigations carried out by mainland judiciary authorities”. (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
