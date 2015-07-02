FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel Lucent signs deals worth 1.4 bln euros with Chinese firms
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
July 2, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Alcatel Lucent signs deals worth 1.4 bln euros with Chinese firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, July 2 (Reuters) - Two large Chinese telecom operators have committed to buy 1.4 billion euros worth of network equipment from France’s Alcatel-Lucent this year, according to the French government.

The signing was among a number of contracts signed between French and Chinese firms during a visit to France by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to France.

China Mobile and China Unicom are both in the midst of massive build-outs of 4G mobile and high-fixed broadband networks, and have had Alcatel-Lucent as a supplier for several years.

So-called framework contracts were already in place between Alcatel-Lucent and the two companies, so the figures released on Thursday represent the budget they have committed to spend this year. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Leila Abboud; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.