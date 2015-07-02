Alcatel Lucent signs deals worth 1.4 bln euros with Chinese firms

TOULOUSE, France, July 2 (Reuters) - Two large Chinese telecom operators have committed to buy 1.4 billion euros worth of network equipment from France’s Alcatel-Lucent this year, according to the French government.

The signing was among a number of contracts signed between French and Chinese firms during a visit to France by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to France.

China Mobile and China Unicom are both in the midst of massive build-outs of 4G mobile and high-fixed broadband networks, and have had Alcatel-Lucent as a supplier for several years.

So-called framework contracts were already in place between Alcatel-Lucent and the two companies, so the figures released on Thursday represent the budget they have committed to spend this year. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Leila Abboud; editing by Mark John)