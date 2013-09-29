FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to adjust loan-to-deposit ratios for banks in Shanghai free trade zone
September 29, 2013 / 7:29 AM / 4 years ago

China to adjust loan-to-deposit ratios for banks in Shanghai free trade zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese banking regulators will adjust loan-to-deposit ratios and other regulatory requirements for banks in the Shanghai free trade zone which formally opened for business on Sunday, a senior banking regulator said.

Liao Min of the Shanghai branch of the China Banking Regulatory Commission made the comments during a press conference following the opening ceremony.

The government has said it plans to use the zone, formally named the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, as a test bed for further reforms in the world’s second largest economy.

On Friday the country’s cabinet published its official planning document for the zone, proposing a range of changes including loosening of the state’s grip on the currency market and banking system.

