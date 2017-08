BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's December diesel imports rose 166.1 percent from the same month a year earlier to 110,000 tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, while kerosene imports fell 2.3 percent on the year to 290,000 tonnes.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 78.1 percent on the year to 3.73 million tonnes in December, the data showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)