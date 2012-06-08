FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to cut fuel prices by 6 pct from Saturday - C1 Energy
June 8, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

China to cut fuel prices by 6 pct from Saturday - C1 Energy

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China will cut gasoline retail price ceilings by 530 yuan ($83.30) a tonne and diesel by 510 yuan from Saturday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported on Friday, citing sources with two state-oil firms and the government pricing bureau.

The cuts, equivalent to 5.5 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, was the second this year and the steepest reduction since late 2008, as crude oil costs continued sinking after China’s last fuel price cut in May. ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai, Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

