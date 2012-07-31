China fuel prices hit trigger point for a rise

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, may consider raising the prices of gasoline and diesel after three consecutive price cuts as a rise in a basket of crude oil prices hit a trigger point, data from an energy consultancy showed.

The 22-day moving average price of Brent, Dubai and Cinta on July 30 was 4.47 percent above the level when China last cut fuel prices, data from C1 Energy showed on Tuesday. (www.icis-china.com)

But the government may only consider such a move early in August, about a month after Beijing’s last cut on July 11, under the current one-month review period.

C1 Energy is one of a number of groups that tries to mirror the calculations of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which sets fuel prices in China.

The NDRC has said it considers changing fuel prices if the 22-day moving average of international crude oil prices rises or falls 4 percent. In addition, the government will take into account other factors such as inflation, fuel supply and demand.

However, it has not officially disclosed its daily calculations, or given the crude grades it uses or their weightings, since the introduction of the pricing formula in 2009.

China has been considering a revamp of the current fuel pricing scheme to better reflect refining costs, with plans to lower the trigger point, shorten the adjustment period and change the composition of the basket of crudes to which pump prices are linked.