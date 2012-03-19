FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to hike fuel prices by 6-7 pct from Tuesday-C1 Energy
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 19, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 6 years

China to hike fuel prices by 6-7 pct from Tuesday-C1 Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China will raise gasoline and diesel retail ceiling prices by 600 yuan per tonne from Tuesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported, citing sources at China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) and PetroChina, the country’s leading oil refiners.

Based on existing fuel price ceilings, the increase would be about 6-7 percent, the largest hike since June 2009.

The hike was the second this year after the government increased gasoline and diesel prices by 3-4 percent on Feburary.

Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.