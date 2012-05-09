FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China to cut fuel prices 3 pct from Thursday - C1 Energy
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-China to cut fuel prices 3 pct from Thursday - C1 Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, will lower gasoline prices by 330 yuan a tonne and diesel by 310 yuan per tonne from Thursday in response to falls in international crude oil prices, C1 Energy reported on Wednesday.

The cut, equivalent to about 3 percent, is the first since October and will help ease fuel prices, but is not expected to boost demand significantly with prices remaining near historical highs.

Beijing increased gasoline and diesel prices on March 20 as crude prices soared.

Last week, oil prices dipped below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, after disappointing jobs data in the United States sparked a broad sell off in commodities.

For a table of China’s previous fuel price changes, click:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
