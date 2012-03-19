FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices since 2003
#Asia
March 19, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices since 2003

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)	
    BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China will raise retail price ceilings for
gasoline and diesel by 600 yuan per tonne, or 6-7 percent from Tuesday, a China
Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)  official said.
 	
    The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes since 2003.	
    First prices are in yuan per tonne. Prices in parentheses are in U.S. cents
per litre.	
    	
Date          Product    Change  Pct Change   New Price  WTI     BRENT 	
2012	
-----------------------------------------------------------------------	
March 20      Gasoline   +600      +6.4       9,980     106.77   125.17	
                                              (117)        	
              Diesel     +600      +7.0       9,130	
                                              (122)	
Feb 8         Gasoline   +300      +3.3       9,380      96.30   116.33	
                                              (106)	
              Diesel     +300      +3.6       8,530	
                                              (111)  	
-----------------------------------------------------------------------	
2011 	
----------------------------------------------------------------------- 	
Oct 9         Gasoline   -300      -3.2       9,080      82.98   105.88	
                                              (105)	
              Diesel     -300      -3.5       8,230   	
                                              (109)	
April 7       Gasoline   +500      +5.6       9,380      108.5   122.5	
                                              (106)	
              Diesel     +400      +4.9       8,530 	
                                              (111)	
Feb 20        Gasoline   +350      4.1        8,880      86.2    102.5 	
  	
                                              (100) 	
              Diesel     +350      4.5        8,130 	
                                              (105) 	
------------------------------------------------------------------------ 	
2010 	
------------------------------------------------------------------------	
Dec 22        Gasoline    +310      +3.8       8,530     $89.6 	
                                               (94.8)  	
              Diesel      +300      +4.0       7,780 	
                                               (99.0) 	
Oct 26        Gasoline    +230      +2.9       8,220     $83.9 	
                                               (91.4) 	
              Diesel      +220      +3.0       7,480 	
                                               (95.2) 	
June 1        Gasoline    -230      -2.8       7,990      $74.5 	
                                               (86.6) 	
              Diesel      -220      -2.9       7,260 	
                                                (90.1) 	
Apr 14        Gasoline    +320      +4.1       8,220      $84.3 	
                                               (89.1) 	
              Diesel      +320      +4.5       7,480  	
                                              (92.8) 	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
2009 	
---------------------------------------------------------------- 	
Nov 10        Gasoline    +480      +6.5       7,900      $78.4 	
                                              (83.4) 	
              Diesel      +480      +7.2       7,160 	
                                              (88.8) 	
Sept 30       Gasoline    -190      -2.5       7,420      $66.8 	
                                               (80.4) 	
              Diesel      -190      -2.8       6,680  	
                                               (82.9) 	
Sept 2        Gasoline    +300      +4.0       7,610      $70.4 	
                                               (82.5) 	
              Diesel      +300      +4.6        6,870 	
                                               (85.2) 	
July 29       Gasoline    -220      -2.9       7,310      $68.30 	
                                               (79.6) 	
              Diesel      -220      -3.2       6,570  	
June 30       Gasoline    +600      +8.7       7,530      $70 	
                                               (81.5) 	
              Diesel      +600      +9.7       6,790 	
                                               (84.5) 	
June 1       Gasoline    +400      +6.1       6,930      $66.64 	
                                                (75) 	
              Diesel      +400      +6.9       6,190 	
                                                (77) 	
Mar 25       Gasoline    +290      +4.6       6,530     $53 	
                                                (71) 	
               Diesel      +180      +3.2       5,790 	
                                                (72) 	
Jan 15       Gasoline    -140      -2.2       6,240      $39 	
                                                (68) 	
              Diesel      -160      -2.8       5,610 	
                                                (70) 	
-----------------------------------------------------------    	
2008    	
----------------------------------------------------------- 	
Dec 19       Gasoline   -1,160     -15.4       6,380      $40 	
                                                (69) 	
              Diesel     -1,270     -18.0       5,770 	
                                                (71) 	
              Jet~       -2,400      -32        5,050 	
June 20*     Gasoline   +1,000     +16.7       6,980   $136.68 	
              Diesel     +1,000     +18.1       6,520 	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2007	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
Nov 1***     Gasoline    +500      +9.1       5,980    $94.00  	
              Diesel      +500     +10.0       5,520 	
 	
Jan 14       Gasoline    -220      -3.8       5,515    $52.99 	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2006	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
May 24       Gasoline    +500      +9.6       5,735     $70.44 	
              Diesel      +500      +11        5,040 	
March 26     Gasoline    +250      +5.0       5,235     $64.26 	
              Diesel      +150      +3.4       4,540 	
          Beijing-Mogas   +460      +9.4       5,370 	
          Beijing-Diesel  +340      +7.9       4,665 	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2005	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
July 23      Gasoline    +300      +6.4       4,975     $58.65 	
              Diesel      +250      +6.0       4,390 	
June 25      Gasoline    +200      +4.5       4,675     $59.84 	
              Diesel      +150      +3.8       4,140 	
May 23       Gasoline    -150      -3.2       4,475     $46.80 	
May 10       Diesel      +150      +3.9       3,980     $52.07 	
March 23     Gasoline    +300      +6.9       4,625     $53.81 	
2004 ---------------------------------------------------------- 	
Aug 25       Gasoline    +240      +5.9       4,325     $43.47 	
             Diesel      +220      +6.1       3,830 	
May 19       Diesel      +280      +8.4       3,610     $41.50 	
March 31     Gasoline    +300      +7.9       4,085     $35.76 	
2003 -------------------------------------------------------- 	
Dec 8        Gasoline    +200      +5.6       3,795     $32.10 	
              Diesel      +180      +5.7       3,330 	
July 1       Gasoline     +90                 3,595**   $30.40 	
May 12       Gasoline    -290      -7.7       3,474     $27.35 	
              Diesel      -260      -7.6       3,143 	
Feb 11       Gasoline    +190      +5.3       3,764     $35.44 	
              Diesel      +170      +5.3       3,403 	
Jan 1        Gasoline                         3,574     $31.20 	
              Diesel                           3,233 	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 	
    * June 20 prices are reached by updating nationwide averages given 	
by the NDRC last November. 	
    ** Prices between May and July 2003 are adjusted slightly to make uniform 	
throughout the country and due to rounding. 	
    *** Prices for Nov. 1, 2007, are nationwide averages. 	
    ~ Dec. 19 rate for jet kerosene is ex-refinery and so differs from the
previous 	
retail guide price. 	
    Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry	
sources.	
	
 (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

