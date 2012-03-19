TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices since 2003

(Adds latest prices) BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China will raise retail price ceilings for gasoline and diesel by 600 yuan per tonne, or 6-7 percent from Tuesday, a China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) official said. The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes since 2003. First prices are in yuan per tonne. Prices in parentheses are in U.S. cents per litre. Date Product Change Pct Change New Price WTI BRENT 2012 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- March 20 Gasoline +600 +6.4 9,980 106.77 125.17 (117) Diesel +600 +7.0 9,130 (122) Feb 8 Gasoline +300 +3.3 9,380 96.30 116.33 (106) Diesel +300 +3.6 8,530 (111) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 9 Gasoline -300 -3.2 9,080 82.98 105.88 (105) Diesel -300 -3.5 8,230 (109) April 7 Gasoline +500 +5.6 9,380 108.5 122.5 (106) Diesel +400 +4.9 8,530 (111) Feb 20 Gasoline +350 4.1 8,880 86.2 102.5 (100) Diesel +350 4.5 8,130 (105) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2010 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dec 22 Gasoline +310 +3.8 8,530 $89.6 (94.8) Diesel +300 +4.0 7,780 (99.0) Oct 26 Gasoline +230 +2.9 8,220 $83.9 (91.4) Diesel +220 +3.0 7,480 (95.2) June 1 Gasoline -230 -2.8 7,990 $74.5 (86.6) Diesel -220 -2.9 7,260 (90.1) Apr 14 Gasoline +320 +4.1 8,220 $84.3 (89.1) Diesel +320 +4.5 7,480 (92.8) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2009 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 10 Gasoline +480 +6.5 7,900 $78.4 (83.4) Diesel +480 +7.2 7,160 (88.8) Sept 30 Gasoline -190 -2.5 7,420 $66.8 (80.4) Diesel -190 -2.8 6,680 (82.9) Sept 2 Gasoline +300 +4.0 7,610 $70.4 (82.5) Diesel +300 +4.6 6,870 (85.2) July 29 Gasoline -220 -2.9 7,310 $68.30 (79.6) Diesel -220 -3.2 6,570 June 30 Gasoline +600 +8.7 7,530 $70 (81.5) Diesel +600 +9.7 6,790 (84.5) June 1 Gasoline +400 +6.1 6,930 $66.64 (75) Diesel +400 +6.9 6,190 (77) Mar 25 Gasoline +290 +4.6 6,530 $53 (71) Diesel +180 +3.2 5,790 (72) Jan 15 Gasoline -140 -2.2 6,240 $39 (68) Diesel -160 -2.8 5,610 (70) ----------------------------------------------------------- 2008 ----------------------------------------------------------- Dec 19 Gasoline -1,160 -15.4 6,380 $40 (69) Diesel -1,270 -18.0 5,770 (71) Jet~ -2,400 -32 5,050 June 20* Gasoline +1,000 +16.7 6,980 $136.68 Diesel +1,000 +18.1 6,520 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2007 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nov 1*** Gasoline +500 +9.1 5,980 $94.00 Diesel +500 +10.0 5,520 Jan 14 Gasoline -220 -3.8 5,515 $52.99 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2006 --------------------------------------------------------------- May 24 Gasoline +500 +9.6 5,735 $70.44 Diesel +500 +11 5,040 March 26 Gasoline +250 +5.0 5,235 $64.26 Diesel +150 +3.4 4,540 Beijing-Mogas +460 +9.4 5,370 Beijing-Diesel +340 +7.9 4,665 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2005 --------------------------------------------------------------- July 23 Gasoline +300 +6.4 4,975 $58.65 Diesel +250 +6.0 4,390 June 25 Gasoline +200 +4.5 4,675 $59.84 Diesel +150 +3.8 4,140 May 23 Gasoline -150 -3.2 4,475 $46.80 May 10 Diesel +150 +3.9 3,980 $52.07 March 23 Gasoline +300 +6.9 4,625 $53.81 2004 ---------------------------------------------------------- Aug 25 Gasoline +240 +5.9 4,325 $43.47 Diesel +220 +6.1 3,830 May 19 Diesel +280 +8.4 3,610 $41.50 March 31 Gasoline +300 +7.9 4,085 $35.76 2003 -------------------------------------------------------- Dec 8 Gasoline +200 +5.6 3,795 $32.10 Diesel +180 +5.7 3,330 July 1 Gasoline +90 3,595** $30.40 May 12 Gasoline -290 -7.7 3,474 $27.35 Diesel -260 -7.6 3,143 Feb 11 Gasoline +190 +5.3 3,764 $35.44 Diesel +170 +5.3 3,403 Jan 1 Gasoline 3,574 $31.20 Diesel 3,233 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * June 20 prices are reached by updating nationwide averages given by the NDRC last November. ** Prices between May and July 2003 are adjusted slightly to make uniform throughout the country and due to rounding. *** Prices for Nov. 1, 2007, are nationwide averages. ~ Dec. 19 rate for jet kerosene is ex-refinery and so differs from the previous retail guide price. Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry sources. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)