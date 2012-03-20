FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's maximum retail fuel prices by region
March 20, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-China's maximum retail fuel prices by region

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China raised retail gasoline and diesel prices
by between 6 and 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33
months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is unlikely to
hit demand in a big way.   	
    The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces 	
and cities. Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do 	
not exceed the upside limits, though retailing outlets of state 	
oil firms normally price fuels at maximum rates allowed. 	
    The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces 	
that have unified prices province-wide and for cities in 	
provinces that have no unified charges province-wide, effective 	
Tuesday.	
    The figures are in yuan per metric tonne.	
 	
 Provinces and             90-ron gasoline^              0#diesel
 municipalities                              
       Beijing                      10,380*                9,600*
       Tianjin                        9,935                 9,085
        Hebei                         9,935                 9,085
        Shanxi                       10,005                 9,140
       Liaoning                       9,935                 9,085
        Jilin                         9,935                 9,085
     Heilongjiang                     9,935                 9,085
       Shanghai                     10,360*                9,570*
       Jiangsu                        9,990                 9,125
       Zhejiang                       9,990                 9,140
        Anhui                         9,985                 9,135
       Shandong                       9,945                 9,095
        Hubei                         9,960                 9,110
        Hunan                        10,000                 9,170
        Henan                         9,955                 9,105
        Hainan                       10,080                 9,220
      Chongqing                      10,150                 9,295
      Guangdong             10,015(10,245*)                 9,155
       Guangxi                       10,080                 9,220
       Ningxia                        9,940                 9,085
        Gansu                         9,920                 9,105
       Xinjiang                       9,715                 8,980
 Cities                                                          
        Hohhot                        9,950                 9,100
        Fuzhou                        9,990                 9,130
       Nanchang                       9,955                 9,105
       Chengdu                       10,155                 9,320
       Guiyang                       10,115                 9,245
       Kunming                       10,145                 9,275
        Xi'an                         9,920                 9,095
        Xining                        9,900                 9,130
 	
   ^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for 	
more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the 	
benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.	
   * Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content 	
of sulphur and other components.  	
	
 (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

