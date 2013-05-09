FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices from 2009
May 9, 2013

TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices from 2009

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest price hike)
China announced an increase of 95 yuan ($15.47) per tonne, roughly 1 percent, in
both gasoline and diesel retail ceiling prices, effective on Friday, the first
hike under a new pricing system that has a closer link to the cost of crude oil.
 
    The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes beginning in
2009. The levels are ceilings, with companies allowed to charge prices below,
not above the cited levels.
    Gasoline prices are for benchmark 90-octane, though most of the grades sold
in Chinese cities are of 93-octane or higher. 
    The new prices in the table are mostly national averages. Ceiling prices
vary slightly for each province.
      
The New Price column is in yuan per tonne, with figures in parentheses in U.S.
cents per litre. WTI and Brent are in U.S. dollars per barrel.
     
Date          Product    Change  Pct Change   New Price  WTI     BRENT 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2013
May 10        Gasoline    +95      + 1.1      9,020      96.31   103.92  
                                              (109)
              Diesel      +95      +1.2       8,205
                                              (113)                             
   
April 25      Gasoline   -395      -4.2       8,925      89.82   101.00
                                              (107)
              Diesel     -400      -4.7       8,110
                                              (111)
March 27      Gasoline   -310      -3.2       9,320      92.76   111.87
                                              (111)
              Diesel     -300      -3.4       8,510  
                                              (116)
Feb 25        Gasoline   +300      +3.2       9,630      93.1   113.3
                                              (114.5)
              Diesel     +290      +3.4       8,810     
                                              (120)
2012
Nov 16        Gasoline   -310      -3.2       9,330     86.4    109.8 
                                              (111)
              Diesel     -300      -3.4       8,520    
                                              (116)
Sept 11       Gasoline    +550      +6.0       9640       96.5     115   
                                              (112)
              Diesel     +540      +6.5       8820
                                              (117)
Aug 10        Gasoline   +390      +4.5       9090       93.3     112.1
                                              (106)
              Diesel     +370      +4.7       8280
                                              (110)
July 11       Gasoline   -420      -4.6       8700       85.6      99.3
                                              (101)
              Diesel     -400      -4.8       7910 
                                              (105)
June 9        Gasoline   -530      -5.5       9,120      82.2      97.6
                                              (106)
              Diesel     -510      -5.8       8,310
                                              (111)
May 10        Gasoline   -330      -3.3       9,650      96.4     112.1
                                              (113)    
              Diesel     -310      -3.4       8,820    
                                              (118)
March 20      Gasoline   +600      +6.4       9,980     106.77   125.17
                                              (117)        
              Diesel     +600      +7.0       9,130
                                              (122)
Feb 8         Gasoline   +300      +3.3       9,380      96.30   116.33
                                              (106)
              Diesel     +300      +3.6       8,530
                                              (111)  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------    
2011 
Oct 9         Gasoline   -300      -3.2       9,080      82.98   105.88
                                              (105)
              Diesel     -300      -3.5       8,230   
                                              (109)
April 7       Gasoline   +500      +5.6       9,380      108.5   122.5
                                              (106)
              Diesel     +400      +4.9       8,530 
                                              (111)
Feb 20        Gasoline   +350      4.1        8,880      86.2    102.5 
                                              (100) 
              Diesel     +350      4.5        8,130 
                                              (105) 
------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2010 
Dec 22        Gasoline    +310      +3.8       8,530     $89.6 
                                               (94.8)  
              Diesel      +300      +4.0       7,780 
                                               (99.0) 
Oct 26        Gasoline    +230      +2.9       8,220     $83.9 
                                               (91.4) 
              Diesel      +220      +3.0       7,480 
                                               (95.2) 
June 1        Gasoline    -230      -2.8       7,990     $74.5 
                                               (86.6) 
              Diesel      -220      -2.9       7,260 
                                                (90.1) 
Aper 14        Gasoline    +320      +4.1       8,220     $84.3 
                                               (89.1) 
              Diesel      +320      +4.5       7,480  
                                              (92.8) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2009 
Nov 10        Gasoline    +480      +6.5       7,900    $78.4 
                                              (83.4) 
              Diesel      +480      +7.2       7,160 
                                              (88.8) 
Sept 30       Gasoline    -190      -2.5       7,420    $66.8 
                                               (80.4) 
              Diesel      -190      -2.8       6,680  
                                               (82.9) 
Sept 2        Gasoline    +300      +4.0       7,610    $70.4 
                                               (82.5) 
              Diesel      +300      +4.6        6,870 
                                               (85.2) 
July 29       Gasoline    -220      -2.9       7,310    $68.30 
                                               (79.6) 
              Diesel      -220      -3.2       6,570  
June 30       Gasoline    +600      +8.7       7,530     $70 
                                               (81.5) 
              Diesel      +600      +9.7       6,790 
                                               (84.5) 
June 1       Gasoline    +400      +6.1       6,930     $66.64 
                                                (75) 
              Diesel      +400      +6.9       6,190 
                                                (77) 
Mar 25       Gasoline     +290      +4.6        6,530    $53 
                                                (71) 
               Diesel      +180      +3.2       5,790 
                                                (72) 
Jan 15       Gasoline    -140      -2.2       6,240      $39 
                                                (68) 
              Diesel      -160      -2.8       5,610 
                                                (70) 
-----------------------------------------------------------    
Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry 
sources

 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jane Baird)

