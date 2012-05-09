UPDATE 2-China to cut fuel prices 3 pct but little boost to demand

* Gasoline and diesel prices down about 3 pct * First cut since October last year * Move to disappoint refineries Beijing, May 9 (Reuters) - China will cut gasoline and diesel prices by about 3 percent from Thursday in response to declines in international crude oil prices, although the moderate cut is unlikely to be sufficient to stimulate demand much in the world's second-largest oil consumer. The cuts - 330 yuan ($52.3) per tonne for gasoline and 310 yuan per tonne for diesel, according to the National Development and Reform Commission - are the first since October, and are likely to disappoint refiners hoping to benefit from lower oil prices. "Chinese refiners are nearer to breakeven as things stand ... a 300 yuan decrease would re-instate the previous loss position," David Hewitt, an oil analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a May 8 report. Some analysts said they had hoped that the government would unveil a long-waited revision of its fuel-pricing scheme along with the cuts that would allow domestic fuel prices move more closely with international crude oil costs. But NDRC did not mention the new scheme in the statement. "The government lost a good opportunity to do that," said a Shanghai-based analyst at an investment bank. For demand, the cut is too small to spur consumption, since fuel prices would remain near record highs and economic activity is slowing. China's apparent oil demand - crude runs plus net imports of oil products - rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier to about 9.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, the slowest level in five months amid a cooling economic growth, Reuters calculations from official data showed. Beijing last raised fuel prices by 6-7 percent on March 20, lifting gasoline and diesel rates to historical highs. BLOW FOR REFINERS The cut, which comes after a hike of around 11 percent in the first quarter, will deal a blow to refineries, which have battled losses for years as they cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers. Living at the mercy of China's fuel-prices reforms, oil giants PetroChina and Sinopec Corp have faced heavy refining losses, with the latter posting a worse than expected 35 percent drop in earnings in the first quarter. PetroChina posted a refining loss of 10.4 billion yuan in the first quarter, after losing 60 billion yuan in the whole of last year. With the latest fuel price reduction, Sinopec will lose $5 per barrel and PetroChina $7 a barrel in refining if crude prices remain at current levels, CLSA said. China, which controls fuel prices to curb inflation, raised them as much as 11 percent in the first quarter, while Brent oil rose 12 percent from a year earlier. Last year, Beijing raised prices as much as 7.1 percent while crude gained 13 percent. Under the existing fuel-pricing formula, the government can lower fuel prices if a weighted moving average price for a basket of crudes - Brent, Dubai and Cinta - falls more than 4 percent. Beijing has never disclosed detailed calculations, fanning speculation over when the trigger point is reached. The government has previously indicated that it would change the types of crude oil in the pricing system, shorten the review period and narrow the trigger range under a revised scheme. Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, on track for its longest losing streak in almost two years, as political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone and rising oil stocks in the United States revived fuel demand concerns. Brent crude has fallen nearly 12 percent since touching $128 in March, the highest level this year. Top Chinese refineries plan to raise crude oil processing moderately in May after scaling down operations in the past two months to near three-year lows because of maintenance and high crude oil costs, Reuters polls showed.