China fuel prices hit trigger point for a cut - report

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China may consider cutting gasoline and diesel prices for a second time this year after a fall in a basket of crude oil costs passed a trigger point used by Beijing to set prices, data from a China-based commodity information provider showed.

The 22-day moving average price of Brent, Dubai and Cinta on May 24 was 4.15 percent lower than the level on May 8, surpassing a government 4 percent trigger point, C1 Energy said in a report on Friday. (www.icis-china.com).

But the government may only consider such a move in early June, about a month after Beijing’s last cut on May 10 under its current 1-month review period, analysts with C1 and other industry organisations have said.

U.S. crude and ICE Brent rose on Friday after Iran and major world powers failed to reach an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear programme, but prices have fallen by roughly 15 percent from their highs in mid March.

C1 Energy is one of a number of groups that tries to mirror the calculations of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which sets fuel prices in the world’s second-largest consuming country.

The NDRC has said it considers changing fuel prices if the 22-day moving average of international crude oil prices rises or falls 4 percent. It also takes in account other factors such as inflation, fuel supply and demand.

However, it has has never disclosed its daily calculations, or given the specific types of crude oils its uses or their weightings since introducing the pricing formula in 2009.

China has been considering changes to the current fuel pricing scheme to better reflect refining costs, with plans to lower the trigger point, shorten the review period and change the composition of the basket of crudes to which pump prices are linked. Industry watchers say the government may announce the new scheme in the first half of the year.

Other commodity information groups calculated that prices were still just short of the government’s 4 percent trigger.

SunSirs Commodity Data Group (www.100ppi.com) said prices had fallen 3.95 percent by Thursday, and Sublime China Information Co said the crude price declined 3.8 percent (www.chem99.com). (Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)